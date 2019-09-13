B. Riley Raises Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $2.30

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $2.20 to $2.30 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. CIBC cut Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.06.

NYSE:HL opened at $1.90 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

In related news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 217,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,006,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 949,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

