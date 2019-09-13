Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.06 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of AVY remained flat at $$113.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 877,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,787. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $120.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $1,164,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,321.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,490 shares of company stock worth $8,886,301 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 808,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,555,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,625,000 after acquiring an additional 626,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,277,000 after acquiring an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $50,842,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,767,000 after buying an additional 428,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

