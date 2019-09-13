Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 79.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,152. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,736 shares of company stock valued at $774,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

