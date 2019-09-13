Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $27.85. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 4,384,027 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27.

In other news, insider Shayne Elliott sold 2,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

