Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
ASX:ASL traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching A$2.30 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,598,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,000. Ausdrill has a 1-year low of A$1.04 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of A$2.13 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.69.
About Ausdrill
