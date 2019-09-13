Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Ausdrill Limited (ASX:ASL) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

ASX:ASL traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching A$2.30 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,598,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,000. Ausdrill has a 1-year low of A$1.04 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of A$2.13 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.69.

About Ausdrill

Ausdrill Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Drilling Services Australia, Equipment Services and Supplies, Contract Mining Services Africa, and All Other segments. The company engages in the reverse circulation (RC), diamond drilling, rotary air blast, and air core drilling activities; geochemical and precious metals analysis activities; production and monitoring of bores, as well as depressurization and dewatering, and surface hole drilling; and procurement and supply of exploration equipment, parts, and consumables.

