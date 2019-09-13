Auroracoin Achieves Market Cap of $482,606.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $482,606.00 and $63.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, ISX, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

