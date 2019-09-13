AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 36,123,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,673,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

