AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 189,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,687. The stock has a market cap of $971.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares in the company, valued at $21,039,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,103 shares in the company, valued at $21,155,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,454 shares of company stock worth $1,147,982. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 109.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 114.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 100.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

