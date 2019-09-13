Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 478,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATOS. ValuEngine raised Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group downgraded Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Atossa Genetics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.29. Atossa Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts expect that Atossa Genetics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

