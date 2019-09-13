ATN Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $180,240.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, Hotbit and BigONE. During the last week, ATN has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00203364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.01147757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015778 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022839 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin, Hotbit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.