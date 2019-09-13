Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,238 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $34,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $109.69. 41,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

