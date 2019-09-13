ATBCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $48,681.00 and approximately $75,200.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.13 or 0.02878463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00910201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

