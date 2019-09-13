Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price objective on the stock.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,886.83 ($37.72).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,333.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,409.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

