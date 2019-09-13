Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZPN. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.84. 570,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 43.91%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,010,000 after acquiring an additional 386,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,241,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,156,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

