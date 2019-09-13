Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $5.92. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2,335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

