ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ABN Amro initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $248.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASML by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,500,000 after purchasing an additional 127,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,807,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

