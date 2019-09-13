Ascential (LON:ASCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ascential to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Shares of ASCL stock traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 386.40 ($5.05). The company had a trading volume of 194,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.06. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 435.80 ($5.69). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

