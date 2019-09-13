Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.97

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 8448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $936.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

