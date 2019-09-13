Argus Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.91.

KMI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 174,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,721. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,510,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

