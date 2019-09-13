Argentum Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market cap of $28,869.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argentum has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,270,310 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.