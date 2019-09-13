ARAW (ARAW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,474.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $45,560.00 and approximately $59,474.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.96 or 0.04417187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.