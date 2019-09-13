Appen (ASX:APX) Shares Down 4%

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$21.58 ($15.30) and last traded at A$21.84 ($15.49), approximately 2,091,909 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.75 ($16.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$27.65.

About Appen (ASX:APX)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

