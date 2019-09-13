APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$2.91 ($2.06) and last traded at A$2.91 ($2.06), approximately 83,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.90 ($2.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.90.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. APN Industria REIT’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

