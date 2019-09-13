Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,922,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 24,098,900 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Apache alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Apache by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Apache by 39.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 12.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apache during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,470. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Apache has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.61.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.