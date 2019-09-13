Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Director Sells $19,448,324.88 in Stock

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $19,448,324.88.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $14,162,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

