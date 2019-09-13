Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,375,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 7,953,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,090 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 47.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BUD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.