AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $26.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.60 to $26.10 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AU. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 447,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,399. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 60.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

