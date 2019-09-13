AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 53.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,695. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $679.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.72.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

