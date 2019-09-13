Analysts Set Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $19.25

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,886.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,523 shares of company stock valued at $369,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 494,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 779,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

