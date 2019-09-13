Analysts Set Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) Target Price at $1.25

Shares of Telecom Italia SpA (NYSE:TI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TI shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Italia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Italia by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Italia by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

