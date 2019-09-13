Analysts Set R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) PT at $14.33

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:RCM remained flat at $$10.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,973,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,009. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.15.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 249.01% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 52.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 328,784 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

