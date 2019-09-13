Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.77 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,437. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 66.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 13.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.42. 22,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,117. VMware has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

