Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.13). Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 119,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $183.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

