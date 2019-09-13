Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.00

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 149640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.34 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.