AMP (ASX:AMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.82. AMP shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 14,218,321 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 507.21, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Get AMP alerts:

In other news, insider Francesco Ferrari 587,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. Also, insider Andrea Slattery purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,600.00 ($28,085.11).

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.