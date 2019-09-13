AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 65,300 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNC)

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket in-store bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

