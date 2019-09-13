Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.84, 367,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 193,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Separately, Laurentian cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.40 to C$5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $328.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.