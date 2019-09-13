American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.99. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $261,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,209.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 891,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.