Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.70

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.70 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.75 ($1.13), with a volume of 15627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.67.

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

In other Amedeo Air Four Plus news, insider Robin Hallam acquired 15,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £13,280.96 ($17,353.93).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.