Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $20.56 on Thursday, hitting $1,843.55. 2,655,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,820.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,836.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $905.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

