Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 54,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,202 shares of company stock worth $13,058,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 166.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

