Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.68 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.53.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

