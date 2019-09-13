Alumina (ASX:AWC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.42. Alumina shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 18,176,352 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

