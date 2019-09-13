Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.17

Shares of Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.17 and traded as high as $54.38. Altitude Group shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 599,286 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target (down from GBX 140 ($1.83)) on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,354.24).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

