Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 10.1%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 2,002,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,218,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Several research firms recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. HPS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Mesa Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPS Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,497,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,834 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Wilks Brothers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 554,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 416,110 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

