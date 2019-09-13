Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Up 10.1%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 2,002,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,218,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Several research firms recently commented on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.
