Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,118. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $79,084,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 91.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,288,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,769 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

