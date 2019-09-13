Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMOT. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $339.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

