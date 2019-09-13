Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $12.28. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 million and a P/E ratio of -24.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.90.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

