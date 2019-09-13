Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.80

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and traded as high as $109.00. Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Albion Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.