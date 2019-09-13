Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,182,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 6,758,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.19. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

